A number of Eagles cuts come early ahead of Tuesday’s NFL roster deadline

The Eagles began to inform players of their release on Saturday, getting a head start prior to Tuesday’s cutdown deadline.

A league source told The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane that the Eagles have cut quarterback Ian Book, tight ends Tyree Jackson and Dan Arnold, and offensive linemen Dennis Kelly, Brett Toth, Josh Andrews, and Tyrese Robinson.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the active/inactive list. The claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will end at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Book, 25, was one of two players released who spent time on the Eagles’ active roster last season. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round (No. 133 overall) of the 2021 draft out of Notre Dame. The Saints waived him following the conclusion of training camp last season and the Eagles claimed him. As the third-string quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew, Book did not appear in any games in 2022.

The Eagles then drafted quarterback Tanner McKee this year in the sixth round (No. 188 overall) out of Stanford. McKee emerged as the third-string quarterback in camp behind Hurts and Marcus Mariota, leaving Book as the odd man out.

Jackson, 25, also appeared on the Eagles’ active roster last season. He played in five games and took 34 snaps on offense. Jackson, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, was picked up by the Eagles in September 2021.

Both Kelly, 33, and Andrews, 32, signed this summer. Kelly played mostly tackle and guard, while Andrews took over for Toth down the depth chart at center when he was picked up mid-camp on August 6. Because Kelly and Andrews are vested veterans, they are not subjected to the waiver wire.

Toth, 26, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in 16 games for the Eagles over the course of two seasons.

Robinson, 25, spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad last season, joining the group in October 2022 after participating in part of training camp with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted rookie.

Arnold, 28, signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in May. He is a five-year NFL veteran, appearing in 59 games for four different teams, including the Saints, Arizona Cardinals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Carolina Panthers.

