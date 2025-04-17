Eagles roster: How the Eagles line up on offense ahead of the NFL draft

The initial waves of free agency have passed. The draft, which runs April 24-26, is a week away. The Eagles’ roster will continue to evolve as training camp draws closer.

Even though Week 1 feels like a lifetime from now, taking a look at the Eagles’ depth chart as it stands provides a glimpse into where Howie Roseman and his staff may look to add over the next few months. The Eagles subtracted 20 players from their Super Bowl-winning roster and added 14 through free agency and trades, leaving a number of roles on the 2025 squad up for grabs.

The starting right guard spot is the most prominent vacancy on offense, but it isn’t the only one. Here is a look at the Eagles’ offensive depth chart ahead of the draft in the first installment of a two-part series. The second part will focus on the defense.

Quarterback

First Second Third Fourth First Jalen Hurts Second Tanner McKee Third Dorian Thompson-Robinson Fourth ???

The Eagles’ depth at quarterback behind Jalen Hurts is going to look a little different in 2025. Roseman flipped Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the 25-year-old Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 164 overall), giving Tanner McKee a clear shot at the backup gig.

“The Mormon Missile,” as Jordan Mailata calls him, has earned this opportunity through his performance in limited action over the last two years, not only in the preseason. McKee, the 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, started in Week 18 against the New York Giants, leading the Eagles to a 20-13 win. He also comes with a cheaper price tag than Pickett, who carries a $2.6 million cap hit in 2025.

Thompson-Robinson figures to step into McKee’s former role as the No. 3 quarterback. The Browns’ 2023 fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Thompson-Robinson has been underwhelming in just a handful of games (15 games, five starts, 52.6% completion, one passing touchdown). Still, he has the athletic traits to make for an intriguing developmental project with two years left on his rookie contract.

This isn’t the final group, though, going into training camp. The Eagles typically carry four quarterbacks on the 90-man roster, using the fourth spot as a camp arm and an eventual practice-squad quarterback. Last year, the Eagles turned to Will Grier and Ian Book for that role.

This time around, they could tap another veteran or look to the 2025 draft class. Former Bowling Green quarterback Connor Bazelak, who is expected to go undrafted, has an obvious connection with new quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler (Bowling Green’s coach from 2019-24).

Running back

First Second Third First Saquon Barkley Second Will Shipley Third AJ Dillon/Tyrion Davis-Price/

Lew Nichols/Avery Williams

With the Eagles extending Barkley this offseason, his supporting cast becomes all the more important. A capable group of backups will help keep Barkley fresh and impactful as he enters his eighth NFL season at age 28.

The Eagles will have a different No. 2 at running back in 2025 following Kenneth Gainwell’s departure in free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the moment, Will Shipley appears to be the frontrunner for the primary backup role after holding down the No. 3 spot in his rookie season. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Clemson, Shipley had his best performance of the year in the wild-card win over the Washington Commanders, rushing for 77 yards (including a 57-yard gain) and his first NFL touchdown on four carries.

AJ Dillon, 26, is older and more experienced than Shipley, but he still has a ways to go to prove that he’s deserving of a 53-man roster spot. Dillon, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency, spent the entire 2024 season recovering from a neck injury.

Still, even before the injury, Dillon’s efficiency had tapered off over a four-year stint with the Green Bay Packers. Dillon, the second-round, No. 62 overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Boston College, posted a career-low 3.4 yards per carry in 2023.

The Eagles also added Avery Williams on a one-year deal this offseason. The 26-year-old Williams is primarily a return specialist, last taking a handoff during the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons. But could he be poised for an offensive role? Unprompted, Nick Sirianni spoke glowingly about Williams and “the things we can do with him” at the league meetings earlier this month.

Wide receiver

First Second Third First A.J. Brown Second Johnny Wilson Third Elijah Cooks First DeVonta Smith Second Ainias Smith Third Danny Gray First Jahan Dotson Second Terrace Marshall Jr. Third

The Eagles’ depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith comes with question marks. Jahan Dotson, whom the Eagles acquired from the Washington Commanders before the start of the season last year, had a quiet 2024 season in the No. 3 role until the playoffs. He scored the first touchdown in the Eagles’ 22-10 wild-card win over the Packers and made a pair of first-down catches in the Super Bowl.

Dotson is the current frontrunner to assume that spot once more in what could be a contract year. The Eagles must decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option by next month, but given that his 2026 salary would jump to $16.8 million, that prospect seems unlikely.

If Dotson isn’t WR3 beyond 2025, who is? Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith still have a lot to prove as they enter their second seasons with the team. The Eagles added receiver depth last week, signing Terrace Marshall Jr. to a one-year deal. Marshall, a 2021 second-round pick by the Panthers out of LSU, hasn’t had the NFL career to this point that he might have initially hoped, but perhaps the Eagles can find a way to maximize his potential.

Given that the receiving corps currently stands at nine players, this is a position that could stand to add at least another piece ahead of training camp, possibly a draft-eligible one that could contend for the WR3 role by 2026. The Eagles started last year’s camp with 11 receivers, although one was injured.

Tight end

First Second Third First Dallas Goedert Second Grant Calcaterra Third Harrison Bryant/Kylen Granson/E.J. Jenkins/Nick Muse/Cameron Latu

How much longer will Dallas Goedert occupy the TE1 spot on the depth chart? While the 30-year-old tight end has been dangled on trade market this offseason, Roseman offered “no update” on Goedert’s status with the team at the league meetings.

Still, his future with the Eagles is uncertain. Goedert is set to count for $11.8 million against the cap in 2025 and make $14.3 million in cash, a hefty price for an aging (yet still talented) player who has suffered from various injuries in recent seasons. Something has to give, whether the Eagles move on from Goedert or they restructure his contract to free up cash in future years.

Roseman called the additions of Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson “opportunities we felt were good for our football team,” suggesting they didn’t have much to do with Goedert’s contract situation. Calcaterra is a solid backup, particularly as a receiving threat, but the Eagles would be wise to identify another tight end through the draft who could take over as the starter whenever Goedert’s time with the team ends.

Also, it’s worth noting that Ben VanSumeren is officially listed on the Eagles roster as a fullback, not an inside linebacker, so he would technically exist among this group. For the sake of this exercise, though, he isn’t part of the tight ends depth chart.

Offensive line

First Second Third Left tackle First Jordan Mailata Second Kendall Lamm Third Laekin Vakalahi Left guard First Landon Dickerson Second Trevor Keegan Third Center First Cam Jurgens Second Landon Dickerson Third Brett Toth Right guard First Tyler Steen/Kenyon Green Second Cam Jurgens/Matt Pryor Third Right tackle First Lane Johnson Second Matt Pryor Third Darian Kinnard

As mentioned earlier, the most glaring hole on the starting offensive line is at right guard following the departure of Mekhi Becton. Tyler Steen, the 2023 third-round pick out of Alabama, figures to be in contention for the role after losing it to Becton in training camp last year.

He’ll have competition. The Eagles acquired 24-year-old Kenyon Green from the Houston Texans in the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade. Green, the No. 15-overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Texas A&M, has had a slow, injury-riddled start to his career. Still, the Eagles clearly see enough potential in him and his 1,400 career snaps at left guard to bring him into the mix.

It’s also worth noting that Matt Pryor, the Eagles’ sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of TCU who signed a one-year deal to return to the team this offseason, also has experience starting at right guard. Last season with the Chicago Bears, Pryor started four games at right guard. The 30-year-old might not be the frontrunner for the starting gig, but he could provide the Eagles insurance at the position as a swing guard/tackle.

The Eagles could opt to draft a guard to compete for the starting role if they are unsatisfied with their current options. Roseman could also look to add an heir apparent at right tackle to Lane Johnson, who recently signed an extension through 2027. Roseman has been known to work ahead when it comes to identifying future starters, as evidenced by his selection of Cam Jurgens in the 2022 draft, two years before Jason Kelce’s retirement.