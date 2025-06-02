Eagles sign OL Marcus Tate, who was at rookie camp on a tryout basis

The Eagles signed offensive lineman Marcus Tate on Monday.

Tate, a four-year starter who primarily played left guard at Clemson, was with the team as a tryout during rookie camp in early May.

The 6-foot-5, 321-pound lineman dealt with multiple injuries in college despite becoming one of 28 Clemson players to amass more than 2,500 snaps. Tate went undrafted in April and signed with the Eagles on a tryout deal.

Tate, a Florida native, will likely push to make the Eagles’ practice squad. The Eagles return most of one of the best offensive lines in football, though a roster battle will likely play out for the right guard job between Tyler Steen and Kenyon Green.

The Eagles used multiple draft picks on offensive line depth, adding center/guard Drew Kendall and tackles Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams. The Eagles also signed veterans Matt Pryor and Kendall Lamm in free agency.

No corresponding move was necessary to get Tate on the roster, as the Eagles were under the 90-player limit.

The Eagles are back at the NovaCare Complex this week for their final stretch of organized team activities. They have a mandatory minicamp scheduled for next Tuesday before breaking for the summer.