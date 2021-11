Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Saints. Eagles play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Read more

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay scored his third touchdown in four games, and this one gives the team a 27-7 lead over the Saints just before halftime Sunday.

The pick-six and 51-yard return for a touchdown came against struggling Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian.

