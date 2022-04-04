The Eagles pushed some of their immediate stash of draft picks into future years Monday.

In a deal with the New Orleans Saints, the Eagles traded two first-rounders in exchange for a package that includes one first-rounder this year, one next year, and a 2024 second-round pick.

The Eagles now have the 15th and 18th picks in this year’s draft and also got a third-round pick from the Saints. In total, the Eagles gave up the 16th, 19th and a sixth-rounder this year in exchange for the 18th, 101st (third round), and 237th (seventh round) picks this year, a first-round pick next year, and a second-rounder in 2024.

The likelihood of general manager Howie Roseman trading away one of his three first-rounders was always high, and this move gives the team flexibility across multiple drafts. This year’s class is deep at premium positions such as edge rusher, but there aren’t many highly valued quarterbacks available.

Jalen Hurts has received votes of confidence from Roseman, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, and coach Nick Sirianni this offseason, and trading picks into future years further indicates the 23-year-old quarterback will be the starter this season. The move also gives the team ammunition to trade up for a quarterback if Hurts struggles in his third year.

At first blush, the trade makes plenty of sense for the Eagles from a value standpoint. If you negate the Eagles’ slight move from 19th overall to 18th, the trade boils down to the Eagles giving up the 16th pick for a third-round pick this year, a 2023 first-rounder, and a 2024 second-rounder.

They moved back two spots in this year’s draft, which is generally regarded as a deep class without much separating the top prospects with the next tier of prospects, and picked up plenty of future assets in the process. It’s hard to project quarterback classes this far out, but next year is expected to have a few promising prospects, including two Heisman finalists: Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.