Eagles vs. 49ers predictions roundup: Local and national media picks for wild-card weekend

After finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record, the Eagles are preparing for the first round of the NFL playoffs, where they’ll will host Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers in what is expected to be a windy wild-card matchup.

Here’s how those in the local and national media are predicting Sunday’s game …

Inquirer predictions

As always, we start with our own writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction:

It hasn’t been an encouraging season from the Eagles’ offense, to put it mildly, but the 49ers are down multiple linebackers and don’t have an abundance of talent in the secondary. If the Eagles don’t beat themselves, which you can’t rule out, they should be able to establish a running game that gets the offense back on track. Prediction: Eagles 24, 49ers 20 Jeff Neiburg

To see what our other beat writers are expecting from this NFC playoff matchup, check out our full Eagles-49ers predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s a look at who the national media is picking for Sunday’s game …

ESPN: Six of nine panelists are picking the Eagles to win and advance. CBS Sports: CBS Sports is also leaning toward the home team, with four of seven experts choosing the Birds. USA Today: In a clear sweep, all six panelists like the Eagles Sunday. The Athletic: They turned their picks over to a panel of 11 NFL insiders — coaches and high-ranking executives — and the majority (six) think the 49ers will upset the Eagles.

Bleacher Report: Bleacher Report picks against the spread, and their crew is leaning toward the 49ers, with five of seven analysts taking the away team and the 4.5 points they’ll be getting from the Eagles. Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab has the Birds beating the Niners, 20-14. Sporting News: Vinnie Iyer is picking the Eagles to win, 23-20. Sports Illustrated: Six of the 10 MMQB writers have the Eagles advancing past the 49ers, and two (Gilberto Manzano and Andrew Brandt) have the Birds advancing to the Super Bowl, with Brandt picking them to win.

Local media predictions

Here’s what other local media members from both sides think will happen on Sunday …