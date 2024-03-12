Howie Roseman’s ‘sales pitch’ to Saquon Barkley? Location and the fan base, says James Franklin.

Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters Tuesday that he talked to former Penn State star Saquon Barkley Monday night, after Barkley agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles.

Philadelphia’s proximity to Barkley’s Lehigh County hometown of Coplay and to State College was a part of the pitch.

“He said that was one of the first things that Howie [Roseman] said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him … not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that, but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan bases as well,” Franklin said.

Franklin, a Bucks County native, said he was talking with Barkley throughout the running back’s contract negotiations last year. This time around, Franklin said “you just don’t know how it’s going to play out based on the market.”

“I think a lot of running backs are realizing that you better bring more value than just as a running back,” Franklin said. “You better be a leader in the locker room and as we all know Saquon has handled himself really well and has influence over guys in the locker room. But then also in the passing game. You got to be able to make an impact in the passing game as well and I think he’s one of those backs that can be used in a lot of different ways.”

Barkley, a former captain for the Nittany Lions, is Penn State’s all-time leader in total touchdowns (53) and all-purpose yards (5,538).

