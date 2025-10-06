Saquon Barkley and Landon Dickerson on Eagles’ initial injury report

The Eagles did not practice Monday, but they were required to release an initial injury report ahead of their Week 6 game Thursday night at the New York Giants.

Landon Dickerson, as expected, was listed as a non-participant on the injury estimation with the ankle injury that forced him from Sunday’s loss to the Broncos in the first half. But also joining him on the DNP list was Saquon Barkley, who was listed with a knee injury.

Barkley had his lowest snap share of the season Sunday (72%). He carried the ball just six times and caught three passes. The Eagles’ running game has struggled through five games.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) was also a non-participant on the injury estimation.

On the defense, Jihaad Campbell (biceps) and Byron Young (triceps) were limited, while Nakobe Dean (knee) was listed as a full participant.

The Eagles have a walk-through Tuesday.