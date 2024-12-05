Eagles’ Saquon Barkley named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

For the first time in his career, Saquon Barkley has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

The Eagles’ star running back dazzled last month, leading the NFL in rushing yards (626) and scrimmage yards (777). Barkley also led the NFC in scrimmage touchdowns (six) in November.

He posted his most impressive overall performance this season in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams when he racked up a career-high 302 scrimmage yards, which was a personal best and the ninth-most in a game in league history. The previous week, he collected 198 scrimmage yards against the Washington Commanders, making him the third player in NFL history to post 500 total scrimmage yards in a two-game span.

The 27-year-old Barkley started the month off strong, rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 27 carries against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 and capturing the league’s attention with a backwards hurdle over a defender. Barkley surpassed 100 rushing yards in three out of four games in November.

Barkley is the second Eagles running back to earn Offensive Player of the Month, joining LeSean McCoy (December 2013). He is also the fifth former Penn State player with this distinction, including Gary Brown (November 1993), Kerry Collins (December 2002), Larry Johnson (November and December 2005) and Curt Warner (October 1986).