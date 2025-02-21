Eagles’ Saquon Barkley invested in a fintech startup and quickly appeared in its first Super Bowl commercial

When Saquon Barkley isn’t investing his time into performing backwards hurdles and becoming a Super Bowl champion, he’s investing his money into financial tech companies. Three days before Super Bowl LIX, the running back was introduced as one of the latest investors for Ramp.

Ramp is a company which aims to help finance teams modernize their operations, improve efficiency and build healthy businesses through the use of AI technology to streamline corporate spending. The three-time Pro Bowler talked more about his decision to invest in Ramp on the Today show.

“I’ve always been interested in investing in growth startup companies,” Barkley said. “I fell in love with the team at Ramp. I also fell in love with the mission and the way they’re able to help American businesses save money and save time. So, for me as an athlete — you get a lot of athletes that get involved with brands and companies and you get a certain dollar and you show up and you do this. But to be able to be a part of this — and as this company grows, I’m able to grow with it. It just takes it to a whole other level for me.”

Ramp even had Barkley star in the company’s first Super Bowl ad which they were able to plan and do the shoot in Philadelphia in less than a week. “It’s pretty cool to be part of a Super Bowl ad,” Barkley said. “It was a quick turnaround but I got to give a shout-out to the Ramp team. They were super efficient and made it really easy on me, especially knowing what was at stake.”

The commercial features Barkley sitting in an office in football gear surrounded by paperwork. The question is asked, “hey, should we pull Saquon off the field right now to submit his expenses?”

The 15-second commercial came together in just a week, as the company finalized it four days before filming with Barkley — and eight days before Super Bowl Sunday.

“As soon as I saw that first round of creatives come back, I knew that this is something that [Barkley’s business manager Ken Katz] and Saquon were going to love,” Ramp head of financial partnerships Sam Buck said. “So, we immediately hopped on a call Wednesday morning with Ken, workshopped the creative. He got feedback from Saquon. Saquon loved it. And we knew that we were off to the races. At that point it was just a matter of can we execute this shoot the right way? Can we get everything we need and will the team have enough time to get the thing shot?”

The finished project that aired on Super Bowl Sunday.