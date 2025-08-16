Eagles offense struggles, but Drew Mukuba shines in preseason loss to Browns

No Jalen Hurts. No Tanner McKee. Lots of problems for the Eagles, who struggled in their second preseason game, a 22-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Almost every expected starter for the Eagles did not play. Even McKee got the day off after his strong performance last week in the preseason opener.

Here’s our instant analysis from the penultimate preseason game.

Quarterback shuffle

With McKee on the sideline, it was Dorian Thompson-Robinson who got the nod for the Eagles.

Behind a backup offensive line — though it featured current first-team left guard Brett Toth — Thompson-Robinson and the offense struggled. The former Browns quarterback was given the first two series, and the Eagles netted just 7 yards on 10 plays, a stretch that included a play that screamed preseason football when the Eagles lost 14 yards after AJ Dillon caught a tipped ball instead of batting it to the ground.

Kyle McCord got the third series, and led the Eagles on a seven-play, 31-yard scoring drive that ended with McCord hitting Ainias Smith on a quick slant for a 9-yard touchdown that looked nearly identical to the touchdown Smith caught last week.

McCord played two series before ceding snaps back to Thompson-Robinson. The quarterbacks swapped in and out a few more times, with McCord seeing the bulk of the late-game work, but neither found it easy to move the ball in the air or handing it off.

Thompson-Robinson completed five of eight pass attempts for 17 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown. McCord went 8-for-16 for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Eagles rushers had only 33 yards on 19 carries.

The Eagles managed just 88 net yards on the day while Cleveland tallied 331.

Mukuba’s debut

Drew Mukuba was picked on for a touchdown near the end of the joint practice with the Browns on Thursday, but he responded with an interception off a tipped ball on the ensuing two-point try.

That’s life as a rookie sometimes in camp. Make a mistake, then make up for it.

Saturday afternoon showed a little of the same. On Cleveland’s second drive, Mukuba was beaten badly by Cedric Tillman for an 18-yard gain that allowed the Browns to advance the ball into Eagles territory. But three plays later, on the first play of the second quarter, Mukuba again showed off his ball skills.

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel rolled to his left, and the left-hander threw toward two receivers. Mukuba split between both of them, picked Dillon off, and ran 75 yards untouched for a touchdown.

It was an eventful debut for Mukuba, who missed the opener last week while he worked back into team drills after suffering a shoulder injury early in camp. He also recovered a fumble and was seen vomiting on the sideline not long after his long return.

Mukuba started opposite Sydney Brown at safety, and while Brown has seemingly had the edge of late in the race to be next to Reed Blankenship come Week 1, Mukuba rallied on Saturday.

Mukuba wasn’t the only rookie defender to make a splash. First-round pick Jihaad Campbell exploded through the right side of the Cleveland line on a blitz for a first-quarter sack.

Position battles continue

Time is running out for the Eagles hoping to either make the roster or win a job.

Here’s a look at some of the notable things (besides Mukuba’s performance) that happened for players making pushes.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett saw plenty of work and had a nice pass breakup on a Dillon throw intended for Gage Larvadain, a play that was similar to one Bennett was beat on during a joint practice session. Bennett did not start. Those first snaps at outside cornerback went to Adoree’ Jackson and Kelee Ringo. Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari continued his breakout week with a third-down sack that got the Browns off the field. Matt Pryor started at right tackle but did not have a strong day. Isaiah McGuire got past Pryor for a third-down sack of Thompson-Robinson midway through the second quarter that stopped an Eagles drive after four plays. Toth got some work at center in the second half while the Eagles moved rookie Drew Kendall to left guard. It was interesting that Toth played a large number of snaps as the Eagles continue to assess their offensive line. Perhaps Toth’s extended work is a sign the Eagles expect to have Landon Dickerson back for Week 1.

Injury report

Safety Lewis Cine (shoulder), offensive lineman Kenyon Green (shoulder), and wide receiver Elijah Cooks (shoulder), did not dress.

During the game, the following Eagles were tended to in some capacity:

Reserve cornerback A.J. Woods was carted off the sideline in the second half. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. had his right wrist wrapped at one point but continued to play. Bennett was briefly shaken up near the end of the third quarter but returned to the game. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields went into the medical tent midway through the fourth quarter with an apparent injury.

Last chance

The Eagles are off on Sunday and return to the NovaCare Complex on Monday morning to begin the final week of training camp. They practice Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before playing their preseason finale Friday night at the New York Jets.

They have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 to cut down to the initial 53-man roster. As of Saturday, there were 10 days until cut-down day and 19 days until the season opener Sept. 4 vs. the visiting Dallas Cowboys.