Miles Sanders rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries against the Seahawks in Week 12. Five of his 12 runs gained 7 or more yards. Sanders missed most of the last three quarters of last weekend’s division-clinching win over the Giants with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play Sunday. Jordan Howard, who played just one snap after missing six games with a stinger, also is expected to get more work. And Boston Scott is coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Giants.