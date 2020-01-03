--Even with tight end Zach Ertz sidelined with broken ribs and a lacerated kidney last weekend, the Eagles continued to use multiple-tight-end personnel groupings. They used 12- or 13-personnel on 53 of 71 plays Sunday against the Giants. But without Ertz, Wentz wasn’t nearly as effective throwing out of those personnel groupings. He completed just 15 of 29 passes (51.2%) with 12- and 13-personnel. In the Eagles’ previous five games, he completed 68.8% of his throws with 12- and 13-personnel. That said, two of his biggest plays of the game came out of 12/13-personnel. His 41-yard completion to Deontay Burnett was with 12-personnel, and his 24-yard touchdown pass to Josh Perkins was with 13-personnel.