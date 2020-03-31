The Eagles had some good news for their season-ticket holders on Tuesday, particularly the many whose financial situations has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
They informed them that they are indefinitely postponing future payments on season-tickets. The second payment on tickets was due April 16. That one and all future payment installments will be pushed back until the crisis has subsided.
The first payment installment was March 16. Eagles president Don Smolenski told the Inquirer that the organization decided to postpone future payments shortly after that.
“The timing of future payments will be determined and communicated at a later date," the Eagles said in an email sent to their season-ticketholders. “We are closely monitoring developments and will evaluate every option to ensure that you have the flexibility to make your scheduled payments within a reasonable time.
“As an organization, we want you to know that we are here for you and we want to be supportive of you during this difficult time."