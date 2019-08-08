The Eagles advocacy for the autistic community continued on Wednesday, as they announced a new sensory room for fans with autism at Lincoln Financial Field.
The room is designed to help families impacted by autism find a place to help relieve sensory overload. According to a press release on Wednesday, it is one of the first of its kind in a professional sports stadium.
The room has bags with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads along with trained professionals there to help.
The 500-square-foot space was designed in tandem with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and was unveiled during the team’s open practice on Aug. 4, which raised over $500,000 toward autism research and care as a part of the team’s “Eagles’ Autism Challenge.”
“With the opening of Lincoln Financial Field in 2003, we made it an organizational priority to create a one-of-a-kind experience for guests in a safe, friendly and inclusive environment,” said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in a release. “It is truly heartwarming to know that this state-of-the-art sensory room will now provide a sense of ease and comfort for families and loved ones who may be experiencing sensory challenges at Lincoln Financial Field. In this moment, we are creating a major shift from autism awareness to action, and it is all thanks to our compassionate and caring fans, Eagles Autism Challenge supporters, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the autism community around the world.”
Since 2016, the Eagles have donated about $2 million toward autism programs, including the ones at CHOP and Center for Autism Research.