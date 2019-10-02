Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones is considered “kind of day-to-day” with a hamstring injury, according to coach Doug Pederson.
“Sidney’s doing well,,” Pederson said during his Wednesday morning news conference. “We’re going to progress him slowly through portions of practice as we can. He’s kind of day-to-day, but he’s doing well.”
Jones left the Eagles’ win over the Packers last Thursday because of an injured hamstring. It’s the most recent in a long line of soft-tissue injuries for the former University of Washington corner. He tore his Achilles during workouts leading into the 2017 NFL draft. He was considered a first-round talent, but fell to the Eagles in the second round because of the injury.
The Eagles have had a rash of injuries at the cornerback position. Jalen Mills has missed the entire season so far with a foot injury, Ronald Darby is out with a hamstring strain, Cre’Von LeBlanc is on injured reserve with a foot injury, and Avonte Maddox is sidelined with a neck strain and concussion.
“We’ve got some guys that hopefully in the future we’ll get back, but we make it work,” Pederson said. “It’s something we’re working through.”
The Eagles added veteran corner Orlando Scandrick to the roster this weekend. The former Cowboy spent training camp with the Eagles, and is now one of three healthy corners on the roster, along with Rasul Douglas and Craig James.
Pederson said Maddox is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol, which will hold him out of practice until he’s cleared.
Maddox left Thursday night’s game on a stretcher after a scary head-to-head collision with Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo late in the fourth quarter. Maddox had to get further testing at a local hospital in Green Bay, but was permitted to return with the team on the flight home.
In addition to Maddox, Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson isn’t expected to practice Wednesday. He’s dealing with an abdomen injury suffered against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.
“DeSean is still rehabbing. He won’t do anything [Wednesday],” Pederson said. “He’ll just continue to rehab, and then we’ll progress from there.”