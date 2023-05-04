Eagles agree to terms with tight end Dan Arnold

The Eagles agreed to terms with free-agent tight end Dan Arnold on a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday.

Arnold, who originally went undrafted in 2017, has recorded 95 career receptions with 1,258 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns over seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

This past season, Arnold logged 167 (15%) offensive snaps, along with 123 (29%) special-teams snaps. The 6-foot-6, 268-pounder appeared in all 17 games under former Eagles and current Jaguars coach Doug Pederson.

Arnold, 28, joins a tight end room featuring Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson, and Dalton Keene.