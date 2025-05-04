Eagles add receiver Giles Jackson, an undrafted wide receiver out of Washington

The Eagles signed wide receiver Giles Jackson to the 90-man roster on Sunday and waived running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

Jackson, who went undrafted out of Washington, was in town this weekend during rookie camp on a tryout basis. The 5-foot-9 receiver led Washington with 85 receptions in 13 games last season. He amassed 1,414 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches in four seasons with the Huskies after beginning his college career at Michigan.

Signing Jackson, a California native, gives the Eagles 11 receivers on their 90-man roster.

Davis-Price was a third-round pick by San Francisco in 2022. He spent last season on the Eagles’ practice squad, although he was elevated for the team’s Week 17 game against Dallas and rushed three times for 7 yards.

After releasing Davis-Price, the Eagles have seven running backs on the roster.

The team returns to the NovaCare Complex in a formal capacity later this month for organized team activities.