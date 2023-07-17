Eagles sign Kelee Ringo, placing all 7 of the team’s draft picks under contract

Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo signed his rookie contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Ringo, a fourth-round pick, was the final member of the Eagles’ 2023 draft class to sign his rookie deal. He is one of three rookies — in addition to first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith — to be drafted from the University of Georgia.

During his three seasons at Georgia, Ringo started 27 games over his three seasons with Georgia. He had 76 tackles, 19 passes defensed, and four interceptions. Ringo, 21, notably recorded a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown to seal Georgia’s victory over Alabama in the CFP national championship game in January.

Ringo, 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, joins a crowded defensive back room with the Eagles set to report for training camp on July 25. Cornerbacks on the roster include Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Josiah Scott, free-agent signees Greedy Williams and Tristin McCollum, plus undrafted rookies Mekhi Garner and Eli Ricks.

“I’m going to continue to be a sponge,” Ringo said in May. “With veterans on the team like [Slay, Bradberry, and Maddox], knowing myself, I like to give guys that are younger than me [knowledge on] the game. How they can play certain coverages and things better or just the ropes overall. So I’ll definitely look up to them and be a sponge and continue to learn from them in any way that I can.”