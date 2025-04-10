Source: Eagles sign wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to a one-year deal

The Eagles are shoring up their receiver depth, signing Terrace Marshall Jr. to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday.

The NFL Network first reported the news.

Advertisement

Marshall, 24, was a second-round pick (No. 59 overall) in the 2021 draft out of LSU by the Carolina Panthers. On the 2019 national championship team, Marshall was the third receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase and recorded 13 touchdowns that season.

» READ MORE: Despite recent budget crunch, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie intends to spend for a third Super Bowl: ‘I only know one way’

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Marshall spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Panthers and suited up for 36 games (16 starts). His best year came in 2022, when he played in a career-high 14 games (nine starts) and collected 28 receptions for 490 yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers cut Marshall at the end of training camp last year, which prompted him to sign on to the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad two days later. In mid-October, the 49ers released him, and he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad a week later.

Marshall spent about a month on the Raiders’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster on Nov. 28. He appeared in seven games last season (one start) and had three catches for 41 yards. Marshall does not have much special-teams experience in the NFL and has taken just 14 special-teams snaps throughout his four-year career.

As general manager Howie Roseman continues to retool the team in the aftermath of the Super Bowl win, Marshall figures to compete for a depth role behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson come training camp. The position has undergone some change at the bottom of the depth chart this offseason, as Parris Campbell departed in free agency for the Dallas Cowboys and Britain Covey remains a free agent.