Michel first signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 as an undrafted free agent before being waived. He then joined the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders. Michel won the CFL West Division’s Rookie of the Year award and, in two seasons, totaled 72 receptions for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns in only 24 games. His 2018 season was cut short by a broken scapula, but Michel still managed to cheer the Stampeders to victory in the CFL’s Grey Cup.