Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on the move in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

In the opening drive of the second half, the Eagles scored on a touchdown pass to Zach Pascal for his first TD with the Eagles.

Miles Sanders had a 21-yard run and later gained another 10 yards to set the Birds up at the Pittsburgh 34.

On the fifth play of the 75-yard drive, Hurts for his fourth touchdown pass of the day found Pascal for the 34-yard grab. The wide receiver dodged defenders to dance into the end zone, extending the lead to 28-10.