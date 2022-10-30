Following a strip sack by Javon Hargrave and Avonte Maddox’s recovery, the Eagles extended the lead to 35-13 against the Steelers with Miles Sanders’ 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Jalen Hurts first connected with A.J. Brown down the middle, gaining 43 yards and moving the chains to the Pittsburgh 11-yard line.

Following the catch, the Pittsburgh native Sanders ran left and cut at the corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Hurts has 295 passing yards, Brown has 156 receiving yards, and Sanders has 78 rushing yards.