Jalen Hurts found A.J Brown in the second quarter for a 27-yard touchdown, his second of Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

In the 74-yard drive, Dallas Goedert continued to add to his game day resume with a 16-yard grab on third down, pushing the Eagles inside the Pittsburgh 30.

Shortly after, Hurts saw Brown once again streaking toward the end zone, fighting one-on-one, and Brown came away with the catch for six more points. The Eagles answered the Steelers’ earlier touchdown and lead 14-7.