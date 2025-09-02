Eagles won’t be on the sideline for Super Bowl banner unveiling, Nick Sirianni says

Nick Sirianni was doing the thing that coaches do when they pretend like something obvious doesn’t exist when he said Tuesday that he didn’t know that a banner would be unfurled Thursday night celebrating his team’s Super Bowl LIX victory from earlier this year.

But he did reveal that he won’t be watching it.

“We won’t be out for that,” Sirianni said.

It isn’t a terribly surprising development. The 2018 Eagles were not on the sideline and did not take part on opening night when the 2017 team’s championship was celebrated with a banner ceremony.

The Eagles spent a lot of the summer turning aside any questions about the Super Bowl by saying how last year was last year and the 2025 Eagles are a new team, so being inside the locker room during the pregame celebration Thursday should have probably been expected.

“This building has been locked in,” receiver A.J. Brown said. “We put that to bed long ago. We’re just ready to go. That’s over with. A lot of players [on the 2025 team] didn’t experience it.”