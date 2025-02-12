Eagles Super Bowl Champions merch from local designers

The Eagles just brought home another Super Bowl title, and it’s time to make room in your closet — again.

Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, cementing a historic win. With a championship parade set to march down Broad Street on Friday, Feb. 14, the city’s independent sports apparel designers are rolling out new merch to mark the moment.

Advertisement

Official Eagles and NFL gear is available at the Eagles Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field. But if you’re looking for something with local flair, here are some Eagles championship designs made by Philly-based creators.

From the mind of Jay Pross, Art History 101’s recent designs made it on the backs of the Eagles' offensive line while visiting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. For the world champions, preorders are now available for their Super Bowl Champions hoodie and shirt with a menacing rendition of Swoop, the Eagles' mascot.

🌐 arthistory101.com, 📍7045 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19135, 📷 @arthistory101_

Blessed in Distress has been making custom Philly apparel for five years, with their Eagles and sports selling the most. Enjoy their “Back on Broad” Champions hoodie and “The Hunt Redemption” shirts on sale now.

🌐 blessedindistress.com, 📷 @blessed_in_distress_apparel_

Local artist, muralist, and sports merch hero, Dhwani Saraiya, has two special Super Bowl Champions designs featuring Jalen Hurts basking in his MVP win and a Champions hoodie featuring the Lombardy trophy.

🌐 etsy.com/shop/dsaraiyart, 🌐 @dhwanisaraiya_

Dye Hard Fan hand-dyes all of their hoodies, shirts, vests, longsleeves, and stadium-approved transparent bags. Check out their Super Bowl LIX Champs and throwback-style Champions sweatshirt.

🌐 dyehardfan.com, 📷 @dyehardfan

Local hand-dyed merch aficionados, Dye Hard Philly, will have special edition World Champions and Redemption Bowl hoodies, in addition to their other tie-dyed gear.

📷 @dyehardphilly

Philly’s premium sports apparel brand and flagship store has exclusive limited edition Super Bowl LIX Champions jackets for sale, in addition to the wide array of Eagles merchandise.

🌐 mitchellandness.com, 1306 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📷 @mnessflagshipstore

In one of Paul Carpenter’s most creative and appealing designs to date, he’s got a “Party on Broad Street” hoodie to commemorate the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win. More Super Bowl Champions designs will be available soon.

🌐 shoppaulcarpenterart.com, 📷 @paulcarpenterart

Philly Drinkers has dozens of special Super Bowl LIX gear, from shirts and hats to stickers and hoodies, available on their online website.

🌐 phillydrinkers.com, 📷 @phillydrinkers

Phillygoat crafted eight new special designs for the Eagles' Super Bowl win, including a special sweatshirt with the faces of current Eagles superstars like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and A.J. Brown.

🌐 phillygoat.com, 📷 @phillygoatco

Philly’s leading vintage sports apparel shop has multiple new designs celebrating Philly’s two-time World Champions with shirts, hoodies, hats, and more.

🌐 shibevintagesports.com, 📍137 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107 📷 @shibevintagesports