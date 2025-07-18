First look at the Eagles Super Bowl Championship ring

As Eagles players dressed to the nines filed through the green carpet into the ring ceremony Friday evening, ring designer Jason Arasheben teased that the it was going to blow their minds.

“On this ring we are introducing something that’s never been done before,” Arasheben said. “And when you see this ring, you’ll understand exactly what I’m talking about. You’re not going to believe what you see.”

The decisive Super Bowl LIX victory, 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs, deserved a championship ring to match, and the players got just that.

The Eagles’ ring ceremony was postponed from the original June 6 date due to production delays, but the bling was worth the wait.

Last time the Eagles won the Super Bowl, LII in 2018, their rings were designed by Jostens and displayed 219 diamonds and 17 sapphires, and this years’ ring designed by Jason of Beverly Hills was expected to be even more extravagant.

And it lived up to the expectations. Here’s some social media reactions from the first look at the 2025 ring.

The wings are definitely a crowd favorite, and yes, something that’s “never been done before.”

The wings, that pop out at the push of a button, say, “You can’t be great without the greatness of others.”

The players are celebrating at the ceremony still, but their reactions should be coming soon.