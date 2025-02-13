Lombardi for a day: What would the Eagles do if the Lombardi Trophy was like the Stanley Cup?

The Vince Lombardi Trophy made its way around the Eagles locker room Sunday night in New Orleans. Players took pictures with it. They chugged beers with one hand and held the trophy in the other. Jalen Hurts took the trophy to the hallway and had his Michael Jordan moment with it.

Tiffany and Co. made the $50,000 trophy, as it has for every Super Bowl, and it now belongs to the Eagles, who will parade it around Broad Street and to the steps of the Art Museum tomorrow before it eventually makes its way to its most likely permanent home: the NovaCare Complex next to the franchise’s trophy from Super Bowl LII.

But what if the Lombardi Trophy were like the Stanley Cup? What if the Eagles had a limited time with the actual trophy, and every player and coach got to spend a special day with it, free to do as they please with it before giving it back to the league?

We spent part of Thursday’s locker clean-out day asking around. Here’s what some of the Eagles said about the idea of having the Lombardi Trophy for the day. (Words in italics are questions from The Inquirer.)

Right guard Mekhi Becton and tight end C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah (a big soccer fan): “When’s the World Cup? Mine would either be [there or] the Champions League final, because that would be sick.”

You’re just going to take the trophy with you?

“100%. You’ve got the Lombardi and you’ve got the Champions League trophy. That’s sick. I think that’d be awesome.”

Becton, joining in: “Damn. ... Since he’s going that route, I’m going to say I’d take it to the [NBA] Finals.”

Uzomah: ”Like Wimbledon, I’d go to Wimbledon or something. Like have Wimbledon, that trophy, you know what I mean? You got to take it to another tournament.”

Tight end Grant Calcaterra

“Oh, man. I would go … I’d be in California, so I’d probably take it up to Lake Arrowhead in the summer and have all my buddies out there and just hang out in the boat and drink beer.”

Cornerback Cooper DeJean

“I’d try and take it back to my hometown [Odebolt, Iowa — population 985]. That would be pretty sweet, let everybody see it, touch it, take pictures with it. Then I’d probably just hold onto it for the rest of the day and sleep with it.”

Left guard Landon Dickerson

“I don’t really know. Probably just walk around downtown [Philadelphia], but I feel like it would definitely get lost.”

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson

“I’d probably take it back to my high school [Nazareth Area High School]. That’s kind of where it all started and it represents my journey.”

Kicker Jake Elliott

“I think the first thing that came to my mind is probably take it home [Lyons Township, Ill.], take it to my elementary school, middle school, high school, show it off, and let everyone touch it. That’s my roots. That’s what built me. It’s why I am where I am today, just to be able to give back to the kids in that area and show them what’s possible.”

Edge rusher Jalyx Hunt

“Everybody gets a day with it? We’d go on a date, man. I’d probably take it back home. I got to have the people touch it, the family touch it, and everything.”

And then the date?

“Yeah, and then the date. We might get on a little boat action. Yeah, we might go skydiving or something like that. Something cool.”

Right tackle Lane Johnson

“I’d probably leave it where it is because I’d probably end up losing it.”

Center Cam Jurgens

“I’d probably take it back to my hometown Pickrell [in Nebraska], a town of about 200. They’ve probably never seen nothing like that. I’ve never seen nothing like that. So I think it’d be pretty darn cool to bring it back to the small town where I grew up in, a farm community, and let everyone see it.”

Is there a best location, like a diner?

“Probably the Pickrell Tavern.”

Left tackle Jordan Mailata

“Damn, that’s hard, it takes about [expletive] 15 hours to get back home [to Bankstown, New South Wales, Australia]. I’d just be on the damn plane with it.”

You’d probably get more than 24 hours in your case ...

“I’d probably take it home. Todd Gurley did bring it one time, but I think it would be more special for me bringing it home.”

Punter Braden Mann

“Probably just back to Houston. … My family and friends and all the kids in my school, that’d be cool to bring it back to my high school coaches [Cy-Fair High School]. A lot of them are still there, so that’d be cool to have them get the opportunity to see it and have fun with it.”

Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo

“I don’t know, I’d probably just look at it and just take it in. I would do that just to … I don’t know, it’s the pinnacle. In life you compete to be number one in things. I would sit on that and just sit with that for a moment.”

Quarterback Kenny Pickett

“I think my family and friends would storm my house and take a million pictures. I think that’s how it would go. I don’t even know where to start. I don’t know what I would do. Pictures come to mind with family and friends.”

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers

“I’d take it back to my high school [Blake High School in Tampa, Fla.] to show the kids it’s possible. I was a guy that was zero stars, 130 pounds coming out, 5-8, nobody really believed in me. But it’s possible to be able to do that.”

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

“You ever seen that video of [Rob Gronkowski] spiking the trophy? I would probably do that. Saying hypothetically it doesn’t break, I’d probably do that.”