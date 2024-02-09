Our picks for the Top 10 memorable (and recent) Eagles Super Bowl moments

Although the Eagles’ season ended sooner than fans would have hoped, the franchise has provided Philadelphians with many memorable moments during their two trips to the Super Bowl in the last six years. Aspirations were high for a third following a 10-1 start this year, but a historic crash and burn has Philly wondering what if.

But we can reminisce, right? So ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, here is a look at the top 10 moments in Eagles Super Bowl history — from our two most recent Super Bowl appearances.

10. Kelce vs. Kelce (Super Bowl LVII)

Donna Kelce and her sons Jason and Travis swept the nation before the Eagles and Chiefs matchup in Super Bowl 57. They were the first brothers to ever face off in the big game, and the press tour that followed the teams advancing past their respective conference championship rounds added an extra layer that excited even non-football fans — heightened by the launch of the brothers’ New Heights podcast before the 2022-23 season.

9. Hurts sets Super Bowl record with three rushing TDs (Super Bowl LVII)

Since Jalen Hurts entered the League, he’s made it clear his only priority is winning the final game of the season. The Birds came up short in Super Bowl 57, but to no fault of Hurts, who threw for over 300 yards and rushed for 70 more. His three rushing touchdowns were the most by a quarterback in Super Bowl history and tied for the most overall rushing touchdowns with former Broncos running back Terrell Davis.

8. Nick Foles to Alshon Jeffery for 34-yard TD (Super Bowl LII)

Foles’ 34-yard laser to Alshon Jeffery got Super Bowl 52′s touchdown barrage started and gave the Birds a 7-point lead in the final minutes of the first quarter. Jeffery had a fair share of memorable moments during his Eagles tenure — and some not-so-memorable ones as well. But the impressive touchdown grab on the biggest stage was his crème de la crème.

7. Malcolm Jenkins’ hit knocks Brandin Cooks out of the game (Super Bowl LII)

In a lot of ways, Malcolm Jenkins’ massive hit on Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks set the tone for the Birds’ 41-33 Super Bowl 52 victory. Cooks was second on the team in receiving yards and had the most among wide receivers during the 2017-18 season with over 1,000 yards. Brady still threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards without him, but the hit gave a fanbase starved for its first Super Bowl victory a reason to get even more rowdy.

6. Corey Clement’s 22-yard grab puts Eagles up 10 (Super Bowl LII)

Clement spent four years with the Eagles from 2017-20 and he never surpassed more than 350 rushing yards in a season. He was never a feature back or a focal point of the Birds’ offense. The undrafted free agent quickly became a fan favorite during his rookie season which was capped off with a 22-yard touchdown catch to put the Eagles up 10 in the Super Bowl. Clement beat double coverage and with a safety over top, Foles dropped in a perfect ball that Clement caught in stride to give the Birds their biggest lead of the second half.

5. Nick Foles to Zach Ertz puts the Eagles back in front in the fourth quarter (Super Bowl LII)

After the Patriots took their first lead in Super Bowl 52, Foles put together a magnificent go-ahead drive capped off by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz. Similar to the infamous Jesse James no-call that occurred in Week 15 between the Patriots and Steelers earlier that season, Ertz lost control of the ball as he passed the goal line. Unlike James’ touchdown, the call stood as called, and the Eagles jumped back on top with less than three minutes to play.

4. Tom Brady’s last-gasp pass to Gronk was knocked away by the Birds to seal the win (Super Bowl LII)

The Eagles had all but won their first Lombardi when the Patriots took the field down eight with 58 seconds and no timeouts left. But until the clock shows triple zeros, a fanbase who had waited 52 years for a Super Bowl victory wasn’t about to celebrate. Brady and the Patriots moved the ball 40 yards to get to the 49-yard line. Brady’s last-ditch Hail Mary got to the end zone but was broken up by a barrage of Eagle defenders as the Birds officially won Super Bowl 52.

3. Brandon Graham strip sacks Tom Brady (Super Bowl LII)

The greatest quarterback of all time had a chance to go down the field in a two-minute drill and put the Patriots back in front on the biggest stage in football. Brady, arguably the best come-from-behind player in the history of professional sports, was strip-sacked by Brandon Graham just two plays into the potential game-winning drive creating one of the best moments in Philadelphia sports history.

2. Jason Kelce parade speech (Super Bowl LII)

It was cold, and nobody cared. It took forever for that momentary glimpse of a double-decker bus caravan of players drunk from being feted by the scores of delirious fans. Nobody cared. No one likes us, we don’t care. Those were among the words of an inspiring Jason Kelce speech, words which he sang dressed in Mummer garb to thousands who spilled onto Benjamin Franklin Parkway. His words echoed his team and an entire city of “hungry dogs,” who ran fast enough to bring Philly its first-ever Super Bowl title.

1. The Philly Special (Super Bowl LII)

Corey Clement to Trey Burton to Nick Foles on fourth-and-goal for the greatest play in Philadelphia Eagles history. Going for it on from the one in the final seconds of the first half is already a bold decision. But calling a trick play in the situation is something no one expected. As NBC color analyst Chris Collinsworth said on the call, “This could decide the game.” And decide the game it did.