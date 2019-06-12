♦ The independent New Jersey app PointsBet and FanDuel, which runs the sportsbook at Valley Forge and also has mobile wagering in New Jersey, each are offering 16-1 odds on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. (FanDuel opened the Eagles at 18-1.) The Borgata and William Hill-run sportsbooks were at 15-1, Parx and SugarHouse had 13-1, and Caesars/Harrah’s came in at just 9-1.