Like the Eagles to win the Super Bowl? There are two options for the best odds. A trip to Valley Forge Casino Resort for a retail bet, or get to Jersey and jump on the PointsBet app.
The Inquirer sampled a half-dozen area sites and apps to see what they were offering on the Eagles here in mid-June. Here are a couple of quick conclusions.
♦ The independent New Jersey app PointsBet and FanDuel, which runs the sportsbook at Valley Forge and also has mobile wagering in New Jersey, each are offering 16-1 odds on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. (FanDuel opened the Eagles at 18-1.) The Borgata and William Hill-run sportsbooks were at 15-1, Parx and SugarHouse had 13-1, and Caesars/Harrah’s came in at just 9-1.
♦ William Hill (8-1) is giving the longest odds for the Eagles to win the NFC. FanDuel is at 15-2.
♦ The Eagles regular-season win total is either 9.5 or 10, but with the odds price varying, of course. Parx has 9.5 wins, but over is -162 and under is +132. For lines of 10 wins, the best “over” price is PointsBet at +100. Caesars and William Hill’s under 10 wins is priced at -115.
♦ Carson Wentz just signed a huge contract and is going to go out and win the NFL MVP award, right? Shop around. FanDuel has him at 16-1. Caesars is a tad less than 6-1. No idea if Wentz will become the first official MVP in Eagles franchise history, but that odds discrepancy is worth $1,000 for every $100 wagered.
♦ FanDuel is one of many mobile operators licensed in New Jersey. SugarHouse is the only casino offering mobile sports betting in Pennsylvania, though it is available only through the web or on Android. Not Apple/IOS.
Odds with a plus sign indicate how much is won for every $100 wagered. Odds with a minus sign are how much is needed to wager to win $100. Odds are as on June 11.