Here’s when the Eagles will receive their 2025 Super Bowl rings

The Eagles have officially picked the date for the Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship confirmed on the latest episode of their Exciting Mics podcast that the Eagles will receive their Super Bowl LIX rings in a ceremony on June 6.

“I wonder what they’re going to look like,” Blankenship said. “I’ve talked to a couple [people], and they said they kind of know what it looks like, and they said, ‘Don’t even bother. Just open up the chest and have it be a glowing light.’ Full of diamonds.”

Blankenship joked that he’d wear his ring to his wedding this summer.

The Eagles were sized for their rings with placeholders back in February, just after winning Super Bowl LIX. At the ring ceremony, the players will dress up and receive the official ring.

To refresh your memory, here’s a look at the Eagles’ first Super Bowl rings, from 2018:

The last ring ceremony was closed-door, just for the team, so fans will have to wait a little bit longer to get eyes on the Super Bowl ring. But DeJean and Blankenship said they plan to wear the rings on the podcast after they receive them, so it won’t be too long.