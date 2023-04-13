Kansas City milk company selling ‘Eagle Tears’ after Super Bowl LVII

It’s been two months now since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. But one Kansas City-area company is not quite done celebrating — and profiting on — the Eagles’ misery.

The Shatto Milk Company, a small, family-owned dairy farm located just north of Kansas City in Osborn, Mo., recently released and began selling “Eagle Tears” a new cheesecake milk — not to be confused with cheesesteak milk — to commemorate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph. The limited-edition milk, which will be limited to 11,000 bottles, went on sale on April 8 and will be available at the farm’s store, and all stores that sell Shatto Milk.

On social media, Shatto said the following regarding the process of making the milk:

“Bottling them was no easy feat. We had to conquer the West, defend our home turf (twice!) and travel all the way back to the desert and back. Make no mistake, Kansas City. The contents of this bottle are very precious cargo. Savor it.”

Shatto will also be releasing another limited-edition milk called “Golden Age” which is apple-pie flavored and will come out just before the NFL draft, which will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

So much for not crying over spilled milk ...