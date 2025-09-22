Eagles open Week 4 as slight favorites vs. Bucs; Birds reclaim top NFC spot in Super Bowl odds

The Eagles skated out of Sunday’s game with a wild win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Birds turned to their passing game after falling behind 26-7 in the third quarter, and thanks to a blocked potential game-winning field-goal attempt in the last seconds of regulation, the team pulled out an improbable 33-26 comeback victory.

Next, the Eagles will head to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to play another familiar NFC rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From the Birds’ chances against Baker Mayfield and Co. to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds from two of the biggest sportsbooks, FanDuel and DraftKings …

Eagles vs. Bucs odds

The Eagles have played the Bucs five times in the last four years and are just 1-4 in those games, including a pair of postseason losses.

The last time the Eagles and Bucs met was last year when the Eagles were without star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They ended up losing to Tampa, 33-16, in a game that saw Mayfield throw for 347 yards and two touchdowns. But it was also a game that turned the Eagles’ season around. They left Tampa at 2-2 but reset during the ensuing bye week before winning 10 straight — and 16 of their next 17, including the Super Bowl.

This week, not only are both teams undefeated, they’re also both coming off dramatic wins.

Similar to the Eagles’ comeback win, which saw Jordan Davis block the potential game-winning field goal and return it 61 yards for a touchdown as time expired, Mayfield and the Bucs also rallied from behind to beat the New York Jets in the final minutes, making this the team’s third straight game with a comeback drive from the quarterback.

With both teams sitting at 3-0, the sportsbooks are favoring the Eagles going into Week 4, but not by much.

FanDuel

Spread: Bucs +3 (-110); Eagles -3 (-110) Money line: Bucs (+130); Eagles (-154) Total: Over 45.5 (-105); Under 45.5 (-115)

DraftKings

Spread: Bucs +2.5 (+100); Eagles -2.5 (-120) Money line: Bucs (+130); Eagles (-155) Total: Over 45.5 (-110); Under 45.5 (-110)

Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (left) and cornerback Cooper DeJean stop Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams in the season opener. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

After a dramatic win over the Rams in Week 3, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East at FanDuel. The biggest change in the odds came from the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, and the New York Giants, who fell, 22-9, to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of now, DraftKings hasn’t updated its NFC East odds.

FanDuel

Current Previous Eagles Current -240 Previous -220 Commanders Current +250 Previous +270 Cowboys Current +1500 Previous +950 Giants Current +8000 Previous +5000

DraftKings

Current Previous Eagles Current —— Previous -220 Commanders Current —— Previous +250 Cowboys Current —— Previous +1000 Giants Current —— Previous +5000

Despite a Green Bay loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Eagles and Packers are still listed as the favorites to win the conference, after the Packers moved slightly ahead of the Birds last week at DraftKings. The San Francisco 49ers follow, moving up the list after a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

FanDuel

Current Previous Eagles Current +350 Previous +330 Packers Current +360 Previous +350 49ers Current +750 Previous +900 Lions Current +800 Previous +950 Rams Current +850 Previous +900 Buccaneers Current +1000 Previous +1000

DraftKings

Current Previous Eagles Current +370 Previous +360 Packers Current +370 Previous +320 49ers Current +700 Previous +900 Lions Current +700 Previous +700 Commanders Current +900 Previous +1100 Buccaneers Current +1000 Previous +1000

The Eagles beat the Chiefs, 20-17, in their Super Bowl rematch earlier this month. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Super Bowl odds

Heading into Week 4, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles, and the Packers. However, for DraftKings, the Los Angeles Chargers have entered the mix. And for both sportsbooks, the Eagles and Packers have the same odds to win the big game.

Things could get interesting by Tuesday, however, with two of these teams — the Ravens and Detroit Lions — set to square off on Monday Night Football.

FanDuel

Current Previous Ravens Current +500 Previous +600 Bills Current +500 Previous +650 Packers Current +700 Previous +700 Eagles Current +700 Previous +650 Chiefs Current +1400 Previous +1200 Lions Current +1500 Previous +1800

DraftKings

Current Previous Bills Current +400 Previous +425 Ravens Current +475 Previous +500 Eagles Current +750 Previous +750 Packers Current +750 Previous +650 Chargers Current +1400 Previous +1600 Chiefs Current +1400 Previous +1400

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly changed after his Week 3 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 226 yards and three touchdowns — falling at FanDuel while moving up at DraftKings. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson remain the favorites to win the award at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Previous Josh Allen Current +250 Previous +310 Lamar Jackson Current +290 Previous +350 Justin Herbert Current +600 Previous +900 Jordan Love Current +1400 Previous +900 Jayden Daniels Current +1600 Previous +1000 Matthew Stafford Current +2000 Previous +3000 Baker Mayfield Current +2200 Previous +2500 Jalen Hurts Current +2200 Previous +2000

DraftKings

Current Previous Lamar Jackson Current +275 Previous +300 Josh Allen Current +275 Previous +300 Justin Herbert Current +550 Previous +1200 Jordan Love Current +1400 Previous +700 Patrick Mahomes Current +1600 Previous +1800 Jalen Hurts Current +1600 Previous +1700 Jayden Daniels Current +1700 Previous +1300 Baker Mayfield Current +1800 Previous +2000

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has gotten off to a slower start this season, but the Eagles are still 3-0. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Offensive player of the year

After his Week 3 performance, Saquon Barkley is no longer one of the top four favorites to win offensive player of the year. Now, Jonathan Taylor has taken the top spot after rushing for 102 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts’ 41-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Barkley, meanwhile, has struggled to get it going this season, with just 194 yards on 58 carries (3.3 yards per carry).

FanDuel

Current Previous Jonathan Taylor Current +470 Previous —— Derrick Henry Current +650 Previous +650 Puka Nacua Current +750 Previous +1000 Christian McCaffrey Current +850 Previous +1100 Saquon Barkley Current +1000 Previous +650 Bijan Robinson Current +1000 Previous +900

