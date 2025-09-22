Eagles open Week 4 as slight favorites vs. Bucs; Birds reclaim top NFC spot in Super Bowl odds
Will the Eagles improve to 4-0 Sunday in Tampa? What about their chances of winning the NFC? Or Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds? Here’s the latest following their wild win over the Rams.
The Eagles skated out of Sunday’s game with a wild win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Birds turned to their passing game after falling behind 26-7 in the third quarter, and thanks to a blocked potential game-winning field-goal attempt in the last seconds of regulation, the team pulled out an improbable 33-26 comeback victory.
Next, the Eagles will head to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to play another familiar NFC rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From the Birds’ chances against Baker Mayfield and Co. to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds from two of the biggest sportsbooks, FanDuel and DraftKings …
Eagles vs. Bucs odds
The Eagles have played the Bucs five times in the last four years and are just 1-4 in those games, including a pair of postseason losses.
The last time the Eagles and Bucs met was last year when the Eagles were without star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They ended up losing to Tampa, 33-16, in a game that saw Mayfield throw for 347 yards and two touchdowns. But it was also a game that turned the Eagles’ season around. They left Tampa at 2-2 but reset during the ensuing bye week before winning 10 straight — and 16 of their next 17, including the Super Bowl.
This week, not only are both teams undefeated, they’re also both coming off dramatic wins.
Similar to the Eagles’ comeback win, which saw Jordan Davis block the potential game-winning field goal and return it 61 yards for a touchdown as time expired, Mayfield and the Bucs also rallied from behind to beat the New York Jets in the final minutes, making this the team’s third straight game with a comeback drive from the quarterback.
With both teams sitting at 3-0, the sportsbooks are favoring the Eagles going into Week 4, but not by much.
Spread: Bucs +3 (-110); Eagles -3 (-110)
Money line: Bucs (+130); Eagles (-154)
Total: Over 45.5 (-105); Under 45.5 (-115)
Spread: Bucs +2.5 (+100); Eagles -2.5 (-120)
Money line: Bucs (+130); Eagles (-155)
Total: Over 45.5 (-110); Under 45.5 (-110)
NFC East odds update
After a dramatic win over the Rams in Week 3, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East at FanDuel. The biggest change in the odds came from the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, and the New York Giants, who fell, 22-9, to the Kansas City Chiefs.
As of now, DraftKings hasn’t updated its NFC East odds.
NFC odds update
Despite a Green Bay loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Eagles and Packers are still listed as the favorites to win the conference, after the Packers moved slightly ahead of the Birds last week at DraftKings. The San Francisco 49ers follow, moving up the list after a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Super Bowl odds
Heading into Week 4, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles, and the Packers. However, for DraftKings, the Los Angeles Chargers have entered the mix. And for both sportsbooks, the Eagles and Packers have the same odds to win the big game.
Things could get interesting by Tuesday, however, with two of these teams — the Ravens and Detroit Lions — set to square off on Monday Night Football.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly changed after his Week 3 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 226 yards and three touchdowns — falling at FanDuel while moving up at DraftKings. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson remain the favorites to win the award at both sportsbooks.
Offensive player of the year
After his Week 3 performance, Saquon Barkley is no longer one of the top four favorites to win offensive player of the year. Now, Jonathan Taylor has taken the top spot after rushing for 102 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts’ 41-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Barkley, meanwhile, has struggled to get it going this season, with just 194 yards on 58 carries (3.3 yards per carry).