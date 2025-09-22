Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles open Week 4 as slight favorites vs. Bucs; Birds reclaim top NFC spot in Super Bowl odds

Will the Eagles improve to 4-0 Sunday in Tampa? What about their chances of winning the NFC? Or Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds? Here’s the latest following their wild win over the Rams.

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship stops Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton during last season's loss in Tampa.
Eagles safety Reed Blankenship stops Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton during last season's loss in Tampa.

The Eagles skated out of Sunday’s game with a wild win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Birds turned to their passing game after falling behind 26-7 in the third quarter, and thanks to a blocked potential game-winning field-goal attempt in the last seconds of regulation, the team pulled out an improbable 33-26 comeback victory.

Next, the Eagles will head to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to play another familiar NFC rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From the Birds’ chances against Baker Mayfield and Co. to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds from two of the biggest sportsbooks, FanDuel and DraftKings …

Eagles vs. Bucs odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Bucs odds

The Eagles have played the Bucs five times in the last four years and are just 1-4 in those games, including a pair of postseason losses.

The last time the Eagles and Bucs met was last year when the Eagles were without star wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They ended up losing to Tampa, 33-16, in a game that saw Mayfield throw for 347 yards and two touchdowns. But it was also a game that turned the Eagles’ season around. They left Tampa at 2-2 but reset during the ensuing bye week before winning 10 straight — and 16 of their next 17, including the Super Bowl.

This week, not only are both teams undefeated, they’re also both coming off dramatic wins.

» READ MORE: First look at the Tampa Bay Bucs, the Eagles’ next opponent

Similar to the Eagles’ comeback win, which saw Jordan Davis block the potential game-winning field goal and return it 61 yards for a touchdown as time expired, Mayfield and the Bucs also rallied from behind to beat the New York Jets in the final minutes, making this the team’s third straight game with a comeback drive from the quarterback.

With both teams sitting at 3-0, the sportsbooks are favoring the Eagles going into Week 4, but not by much.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Bucs +3 (-110); Eagles -3 (-110)

  2. Money line: Bucs (+130); Eagles (-154)

  3. Total: Over 45.5 (-105); Under 45.5 (-115)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Bucs +2.5 (+100); Eagles -2.5 (-120)

  2. Money line: Bucs (+130); Eagles (-155)

  3. Total: Over 45.5 (-110); Under 45.5 (-110)

Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (left) and cornerback Cooper DeJean stop Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams in the season opener.
Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (left) and cornerback Cooper DeJean stop Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams in the season opener.

NFC East odds update

After a dramatic win over the Rams in Week 3, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East at FanDuel. The biggest change in the odds came from the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, and the New York Giants, who fell, 22-9, to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As of now, DraftKings hasn’t updated its NFC East odds.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-240
Previous
-220
Commanders
Current
+250
Previous
+270
Cowboys
Current
+1500
Previous
+950
Giants
Current
+8000
Previous
+5000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
——
Previous
-220
Commanders
Current
——
Previous
+250
Cowboys
Current
——
Previous
+1000
Giants
Current
——
Previous
+5000

» READ MORE: The NFL’s next dynasty? Jalen Hurts a top 5 QB? The Eagles’ biggest threats? Here’s what they’re saying.

NFC odds update

Despite a Green Bay loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Eagles and Packers are still listed as the favorites to win the conference, after the Packers moved slightly ahead of the Birds last week at DraftKings. The San Francisco 49ers follow, moving up the list after a 16-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
+350
Previous
+330
Packers
Current
+360
Previous
+350
49ers
Current
+750
Previous
+900
Lions
Current
+800
Previous
+950
Rams
Current
+850
Previous
+900
Buccaneers
Current
+1000
Previous
+1000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
+370
Previous
+360
Packers
Current
+370
Previous
+320
49ers
Current
+700
Previous
+900
Lions
Current
+700
Previous
+700
Commanders
Current
+900
Previous
+1100
Buccaneers
Current
+1000
Previous
+1000
The Eagles beat the Chiefs, 20-17, in their Super Bowl rematch earlier this month.
The Eagles beat the Chiefs, 20-17, in their Super Bowl rematch earlier this month.

Super Bowl odds

Heading into Week 4, the top four favorites to win the Super Bowl are still the same: the Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles, and the Packers. However, for DraftKings, the Los Angeles Chargers have entered the mix. And for both sportsbooks, the Eagles and Packers have the same odds to win the big game.

Things could get interesting by Tuesday, however, with two of these teams — the Ravens and Detroit Lions — set to square off on Monday Night Football.

FanDuel

Ravens
Current
+500
Previous
+600
Bills
Current
+500
Previous
+650
Packers
Current
+700
Previous
+700
Eagles
Current
+700
Previous
+650
Chiefs
Current
+1400
Previous
+1200
Lions
Current
+1500
Previous
+1800

DraftKings

Bills
Current
+400
Previous
+425
Ravens
Current
+475
Previous
+500
Eagles
Current
+750
Previous
+750
Packers
Current
+750
Previous
+650
Chargers
Current
+1400
Previous
+1600
Chiefs
Current
+1400
Previous
+1400

» READ MORE: NFL Week 3: More Tush Push controversy coming; Nick Sirianni shields Kevin Patullo, A.J. Brown | Marcus Hayes

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have slightly changed after his Week 3 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 226 yards and three touchdowns — falling at FanDuel while moving up at DraftKings. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson remain the favorites to win the award at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Josh Allen
Current
+250
Previous
+310
Lamar Jackson
Current
+290
Previous
+350
Justin Herbert
Current
+600
Previous
+900
Jordan Love
Current
+1400
Previous
+900
Jayden Daniels
Current
+1600
Previous
+1000
Matthew Stafford
Current
+2000
Previous
+3000
Baker Mayfield
Current
+2200
Previous
+2500
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2200
Previous
+2000

DraftKings

Lamar Jackson
Current
+275
Previous
+300
Josh Allen
Current
+275
Previous
+300
Justin Herbert
Current
+550
Previous
+1200
Jordan Love
Current
+1400
Previous
+700
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+1600
Previous
+1800
Jalen Hurts
Current
+1600
Previous
+1700
Jayden Daniels
Current
+1700
Previous
+1300
Baker Mayfield
Current
+1800
Previous
+2000
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has gotten off to a slower start this season, but the Eagles are still 3-0.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has gotten off to a slower start this season, but the Eagles are still 3-0.

Offensive player of the year

After his Week 3 performance, Saquon Barkley is no longer one of the top four favorites to win offensive player of the year. Now, Jonathan Taylor has taken the top spot after rushing for 102 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts’ 41-20 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Barkley, meanwhile, has struggled to get it going this season, with just 194 yards on 58 carries (3.3 yards per carry).

FanDuel

Jonathan Taylor
Current
+470
Previous
——
Derrick Henry
Current
+650
Previous
+650
Puka Nacua
Current
+750
Previous
+1000
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+850
Previous
+1100
Saquon Barkley
Current
+1000
Previous
+650
Bijan Robinson
Current
+1000
Previous
+900

DraftKings

Derrick Henry
Current
+550
Previous
+650
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+750
Previous
——
Puka Nacua
Current
+900
Previous
+1100
Bijan Robinson
Current
+950
Previous
+850
Saquon Barkley
Current
+1100
Previous
+850
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+1100
Previous
+1300