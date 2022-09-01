Eagles coach Nick Sirianni named seven players as team captains for the 2022 season on Thursday morning.

The captains, as voted on by their teammates, include:

Offense

  • Quarterback Jalen Hurts

  • Center Jason Kelce

  • Right tackle Lane Johnson

Defense

  • Defensive end Brandon Graham

  • Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

  • Cornerback Darius Slay

Special teams

  • Kicker Jake Elliott

Cox and Kelce are captains for the fifth time in their respective careers. Graham is a four-time captain, Hurts is a two-time captain, while Johnson, Slay, and Elliott are captains for the first time.