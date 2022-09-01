Eagles coach Nick Sirianni named seven players as team captains for the 2022 season on Thursday morning.
The captains, as voted on by their teammates, include:
Offense
Quarterback Jalen Hurts
Center Jason Kelce
Right tackle Lane Johnson
Defense
Defensive end Brandon Graham
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox
Cornerback Darius Slay
Special teams
Kicker Jake Elliott
Cox and Kelce are captains for the fifth time in their respective careers. Graham is a four-time captain, Hurts is a two-time captain, while Johnson, Slay, and Elliott are captains for the first time.