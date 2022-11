Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell gets tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey during the first quarter as the Eagles play the Texas at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Houston. Read more

To cap a 10-play drive, the Eagles scored their second touchdown of the game thanks to Kenneth Gainwell to take a 14-7 lead against the Texans on Thursday.

Miles Sanders started things off for the Birds with two big runs, gaining a total of 38 yards. Dallas Goedert added another 15 yards and eight for Zach Pascal, pushing the Eagles inside the Houston 20.

On third-and-goal, Gainwell dodged and sneaked his way up the middle for a 4-yard run to add another six points for the Birds.