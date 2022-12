Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a second-quarter touchdown reception against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

A.J. Brown scored a touchdown against his former team, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead in the second quarter against the Titans on Sunday.

One play after a replay overturned Brown’s touchdown and made it an incomplete pass, Brown ran through a defender, found himself wide open, and backpedaled casually into the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.