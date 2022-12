Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs in for a late second quarter touchdown past Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (left) on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

To close out the first half, the Eagles score their third touchdown — this time from Jalen Hurts, whose 2-yard run extended the lead against the Titans to 21-10.

Miles Sanders, Quez Watkins, and Jack Stoll contributed key catches to keep the offense moving down field. Kenneth Gainwell pushed the Birds past midfield with two carries for 23 yards.

On the seventh play of the 75-yard drive, Hurts, ran quickly to the right and squeezed into the corner of the end zone for the touchdown.