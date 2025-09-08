Source: Eagles to trade for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby

The Eagles are acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby, a source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday night.

NFL Network was first to report the trade. The Eagles are sending 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks for the 24-year-old who ran for 766 years and seven touchdowns for the Jags last season.

The Eagles already have Will Shipley and AJ Dillon backing up Saquon Barkley, but they view Bigsby as talented returner as well. Bigsby had six kick returns for 195 yards last season, an average of 32½ yards per return in a small sample size.

Shipley left Thursday’s season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys with a rib injury. His status is unclear. The Eagles return to the practice field Wednesday.

Jacksonville’s backfield was a bit crowded for Bigsby. The Jaguars drafted a pair of backs this offseason and also have Travis Etienne Jr. Bigsby had five carries for 12 yards in Jacksonville’s season opener Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. His rookie deal takes him through the 2026 season.

The deal is not yet official, and the Eagles have not yet made a corresponding move to add Bigsby to the 53-man roster.

The trade for Bigsby, a third-round pick in 2023, is the sixth trade Eagles general manager Howie Roseman have made since the beginning of August.