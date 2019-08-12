Alex Ellis caught a touchdown pass during Eagles training camp Monday and spun the ball in the end zone, but not many of his teammates were there to celebrate with him.
The Eagles’ most recent tight end signing quickly noticed a scrum had broken out a few yards away from him, and joined the outside of the fray.
That wasn’t in the playbook.
Ellis, a Delmar, Del., native, was added to the Eagles’ 90-man roster on Aug. 2. He last played for the Kansas City Chiefs before getting waived in the middle of last season.
Learning his fifth playbook in the last three seasons, Ellis is one of a handful of players cramming the Eagles’ scheme between practices after getting the call in the middle of training camp.
What is it like picking up a new NFL playbook after camp has already started?
“It’s uh ... it’s fun,” Ellis said, laughing. “It’s mentally challenging, but I got great people around me, I have a great tight end group, and I got great coaches that lock me in.
“There’s a lot of late nights and early mornings, but that’s just the name of the game. Everybody’s doing that."
Ellis has spent time on the Jaguars, Titans, Saints, and Chiefs practice squads. He’s been on the 53-man rosters of the Chiefs and Jaguars.
With tight end Dallas Goedert missing time because of a calf strain and tight end Zach Ertz not expected to play significant snaps in the preseason, Ellis is splitting first-team snaps with Joshua Perkins.
He made the most of it during Monday’s practice, catching the touchdown pass and making an impressive diving grab.
Ellis says he overcomes the challenges of heavy studying by remembering the low points of his career.
"It’s kind of miserable being out of the football life, you’re just sitting there waiting for that next move, so those are the kind of times you think back, ‘Dude, I don’t want to be sitting on the couch right now. I’d rather be sitting here studying,’ " he said.
The motivation seems to be working. Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh credited Ellis’ work ethic while learning the system.
“He’s invested a lot of time in trying to learn what to do,” Groh said. “This guy loves football and he competes, he’s tough, and I think each and every day he’s out here, he’s getting that much more comfortable.”
While Ellis has some experience learning playbooks on the fly, his experience doesn’t compare to that of new Eagles defensive lineman Kasim Edebali.
Edebali, a 29-year-old who was born in Germany, was signed by the Eagles last week. During the 2017 season, he was waived by the Denver Broncos in midseason and got picked up by the Detroit Lions a few days later.
“I was in Detroit on Thursday and had to play on Sunday,” he said. “Part of this profession is guys who are able to soak it in quick and show fast that they can do certain things. It’s a good thing.”
Edebali was on the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and played one game. The Eagles added the veteran after camp standout Joe Ostman tore his ACL during the team’s open practice Aug. 4.
Asked what advice Edebali would give young players such as Ellis, he said letting pressure build up isn’t productive.
“Extra stress is just exhausting and holds you back,” Edebali said. “Now, I just say, ‘Hey, I’m just coming in. Tell me what to do, Coach,' and I just do that.”