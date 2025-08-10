The Eagles say they have a lot of faith in defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. They’re showing it, too.

Every chance they’ve gotten, Eagles leaders have given voice to the organization’s confidence in third-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

Twice near the beginning of training camp, Vic Fangio expressed trust and belief in the soon-to-be-24-year-old. Nick Sirianni brought Ojomo’s name up Tuesday, saying he’s had a “really good camp” when the coach was asked to assess the depth of his defensive line room following the Monday night trade of Thomas Booker.

Saturday, though, brought the best compliment of all from Ojomo’s position coach, Clint Hurtt. A former defensive coordinator in his second season with the Eagles, Hurtt said Ojomo is “turning into a coach on the field with his level of intelligence.”

There are the measurable things that stand out, Hurtt said, like Ojomo’s long arms and his violent hands. But the mental side is what seems to be sticking out, like Ojomo’s “awareness as a football player to recognize blocking schemes and communicate protections,” Hurtt said.

“He’s at the point now where he can come to the sideline and be able to tell me, ‘hey, Coach, they’re sitting on this, but what about this?’”

All of those traits lead to how the Eagles view their 2023 seventh-round pick in 2025: “He’s an every-down player,” Hurtt said. “We don’t see him as a role guy.”

The team’s actions have been showing it, too.

When Milton Williams signed a nine-figure deal in free agency with the New England Patriots, the Eagles didn’t backfill him with a free-agent signing of their own. They leaned on Ojomo’s rapid development, trusted Jordan Davis’ makeover, and used a fourth-round draft pick on Ty Robinson to add some help at the back end of the depth chart.

At the top is Jalen Carter, one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game. But the strength of the Eagles’ defensive line will weigh heavily on Davis and Ojomo, and the Eagles seem more than happy with where things are heading.

Safety Reed Blankenship obviously plays a different position, but Ojomo has been hard to miss for one of the leaders of the defense, who has watched Ojomo grow and develop from a seventh-round pick who barely played in 2023 to a player the Eagles relied on more heavily as the season went on last year.

“I think every practice that we’ve had, his name has been brought up in our defensive meeting room,” Blankenship said. “How aggressive and how he just goes to work every day. Obviously, I don’t get to see a lot of it from my perspective when we’re playing, but when I go watch film, he’s standing out on every pass-rush rep. He’s beating blocks here. It’s just crazy. I kind of knew that he was going to be that type of player, just by his personality in the weight room and how he carries himself.”

Ojomo broke out in 2024 in a big way. He played 37% of the team’s defensive snaps during the regular season, up from 13% as a rookie, but he saw slightly more of the field in the playoffs, logging more than 40% in both the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo had 39 pressures during the regular season and another eight pressures and one sack in the postseason, with seven of those pressures coming in the final two games.

Ojomo’s pressure rate during the regular season (11.4%), according to PFF, was higher than Carter’s (10.5%), although Carter often faced multiple blockers. It wasn’t that far behind Williams’ 12.9%, a number that was aided by Carter facing doubles.

Ojomo is lighter at 292 pounds than Davis (336), Carter (314), and Gabe Hall (295), and at 6-foot-3, he’s among the shorter tackles in the room. But his long arms and studying habits have turned him into a player guard Landon Dickerson called “awkward” to block.

“You kind of study offensive linemen and defensive linemen,” Ojomo said. “You want to make an offensive lineman uncomfortable, and whatever way you can do that, that’s the goal. When that happens, you’re able to make the plays and do what you want to do.”

Ojomo said he was “honored” to hear Hurtt’s assessment of him as a player and his role, but pointed to Nick Saban’s “rat poison” quote and said he doesn’t want to get too high or too low.

The defensive tackle, who was born in Nigeria and came to the U.S. with his pastor parents in 2009, got the starter’s treatment of not having to dress in the preseason opener Thursday. He likely won’t play in any of the preseason games. The Eagles, it seems, have seen more than enough.

Ojomo is a long way away from being the 249th pick in the 2023 draft, and a long way from the 16-year-old high school senior who became a late-blooming college prospect. He credited the entire Eagles organization with his transformation, from the developmental staff to the nutrition team.

As for what he’s been working on most this summer that he wasn’t last summer?

“I think as time has progressed, I’ve realized the intricacies of what’s important for a defensive line,” Ojomo said. “I think when you see a lot of great defensive linemen, you kind of see there’s leg drive incorporated with core and a lot of grip strength. I think I’ve been honing in on the finer details and the finer positions that I find myself in more often.”