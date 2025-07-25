The Eagles have made a habit of an August trade. Which positions could they target this year?

Gardner Minshew in 2021. C.J. Gardner-Johnson in 2022. Albert Okwuegbunam in 2023. Jahan Dotson in 2024.

Howie Roseman is making a yearly tradition of offloading draft assets via trade to improve the talent of the Eagles in the month of August.

The trend could continue in 2025. The Eagles still boast a talented roster that has them among the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but there are still positions that could use reinforcements on the depth chart.

Roseman is stocked with both the draft capital and youth to do some wheeling and dealing. The Eagles are slated to have 13 draft picks in 2026 alone.

“Those can be used to improve the team this year,” Roseman said. “They can be used to improve the team next year. They could be used to improve the team in the third year.

“The way that I look at it is that we have a lot of young players coming down the pipeline that we want to keep in Philadelphia, but we want to win and we want to win right now.”

Here are a few position groups — in no particular order — where the Eagles could look to make improvements at before Week 1.

Edge rusher

Gone from the Super Bowl team are Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Bryce Huff. Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt stand at the top of the depth chart, and while the Eagles should have a lot of confidence in the youthful pair to take another step in 2025, behind them are a few question marks.

Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari were signed to one-year deals. Uche posted 11½ sacks for the Patriots in 2022 before eventually falling out of favor and being shipped to Kansas City for a sixth-round pick at last season’s trade deadline. Ojulari, meanwhile, had six sacks with the Giants in 11 games last season, but he hasn’t played more than 11 games since his rookie season in 2021.

The Eagles drafted Antwaun Powell-Ryland in the sixth round, and then added veteran pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo ahead of camp. They also brought back old friend Patrick Johnson, who has not registered a sack in 412 career snaps.

There’s a world where Uche is rejuvenated and Ojulari looks good and healthy. But there’s also a world where the Eagles get through a large chunk of camp and realize they need more help in the edge rotation.

Tight end

Dallas Goedert is back on a restructured deal, and the Eagles weren’t shy about adding a few bodies in the offseason, but the reality is they have no tight ends under contract in 2026, and the player at the top of the depth chart, Goedert, is injury prone.

Grant Calcaterra has had his moments in Goedert’s stead, but he’s not a great blocker. In the event Goedert is injured again, the Eagles are thin, even after adding Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant in free agency.

Goedert is one of the game’s best tight ends when he’s healthy, but the Eagles would probably be wise to keep an eye on the trade market, not only for Goedert insurance, but for the 2026 roster, too.

Cornerback

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are one of the best young corner tandems in the NFL, maybe the best. But Darius Slay is gone and so is Isaiah Rodgers, and their replacements on the depth chart are Kelee Ringo, a fourth-round pick in 2023 who is still just 23 years old, and Adoree’ Jackson, who will turn 30 in September and probably shouldn’t be relied on to be a consistent outside corner at this stage in his career.

The Eagles used a fifth-round pick on Central Florida’s Mac McWilliams, and Eli Ricks (and others) are still in the building. But unless Ringo and/or Jackson flashes early, the Eagles could be looking for help. Both Ringo and Jackson are getting first-team reps in base and nickel, and DeJean is cross-training at safety, so the Eagles are going to get a good look at what they have before they decide if they need to make a move. Like any position group, an injury could force their hand, too.

Safety

Safety is a bit of an interesting position to be on this list, especially since the Eagles went the trade route to get rid of Gardner-Johnson.

Now, the spot next to Reed Blankenship is up in the air. DeJean is getting a look there in base, but the Eagles were in their base defense — with four defensive backs on the field — around 12% of the time in 2024. Will rookie second-round pick Andrew Mukuba be ready to start right away? Will Sydney Brown, finally healthy, take the spot? Will it be Tristin McCollum?

The Eagles have options, but training camp may reveal that none of those three players are ready to step in to man the back end of Vic Fangio’s defense next to Blankenship.

Blankenship’s contract status shouldn’t be ignored here, either. You have to imagine the Eagles would like to sign the 26-year-old who went from undrafted to consistent starter. But he’ll be a free agent after this season.

Offensive line

The Eagles still have arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. Eighty percent of the starting five is back, and the likely starting right guard, Tyler Steen, has spent the last two seasons in the system.

The Eagles also have depth in the form of veteran backups and rookies. They drafted three offensive linemen and also brought in experienced players like Kendall Lamm and Matt Pryor in free agency while trading for Kenyon Green.

So, why would they need more help? Besides the fact that you can’t ever have too many offensive linemen, there’s a scenario where Steen struggles, Green — who has sat out the first two practices with a knee injury — can’t be turned around by Jeff Stoutland, and the Eagles go searching for a starting-caliber right guard.

More likely, any move for an offensive lineman would probably be a depth play. Lamm just turned 33 in June and is coming off back surgery. Would sixth-round pick Myles Hinton, for example, be ready to be the Week 1 swing tackle? Seems unlikely.