2. The most important player coming off injury, of course, is Carson Wentz, and he wasn’t held back at all – same as in the spring. A year ago, Wentz was limited at the start of camp, had a little more time sprinkled in during the first few days, and was then suddenly pulled back for the remainder of camp and the preseason. It goes without saying that having him 100 percent will buttress the Eagles’ chances this season. Doug Pederson said that Wentz, who had last season ended by a stress fracture in his back, would be cleared for contact if the Eagles were to play a preseason game this week. Asked if he will play in the preseason, Wentz said, “I’m ready to go,” but he also deferred to Pederson. Wentz confirmed that he had lost a few pounds after altering his diet his offseason, but he said that he’s mostly just leaner. He came into the NFL rather lean for his size, but I can’t imagine what his body fat percentage is now.