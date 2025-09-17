97.5 The Fanatic’s John Kincade challenges ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his Tush Push take

Did the Eagles win Sunday’s game against the Chiefs in March, when the NFL elected not to ban the Tush Push (something that actually officially happened in May)? ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter thinks so.

But on Wednesday, local radio host John Kincade challenged Schefter on 97.5 the Fanatic about those comments, stating that Travis Kelce’s red zone drop that led to Drew Mukuba’s interception, and the Chiefs’ missed field goal and fourth-down conversion were much bigger factors in the 20-17 game than the Tush Push.

“You said the game was won because of the Tush Push,” Kincade told Schefter. “That was not fact.”

The Birds ran the Tush Push seven times on Sunday and converted it five times, although once due to a defensive penalty.

The Eagles are bucking some longtime beliefs about the NFL. And people don't like it.

Schefter did not appreciate the pushback.

“What does that have to do with my opinion on the Tush Push?” Schefter said. “People are mistaken. Okay, so I’m not giving the Eagles flowers for making other plays? Okay good, so they did make those plays. Bravo. Excellent. They won the game. Great job. People feel cheated that I didn’t salute them for stopping them on fourth and one or coming up with a big pick? I’m just talking about the Tush Push and the ire it’s raised across the league and across the country, people all worked up. I’ve never been one that’s been worked up about it or against the play. Never.”

In the offseason, the NFL purchased a 10% stake in ESPN, Schefter’s employer.

Twenty-two of the NFL’s 32 teams voted to ban the play. That wasn’t enough for the 2/3 majority required to change the rules, but represents a significant percentage of the league’s teams who are unhappy with the Tush Push.

Some, including Inquirer columnist Mike Sielski, pointed to Schefter’s comments as the party line from the NFL on the play, which will likely face another ban attempt this offseason.