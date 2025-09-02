The Eagles’ Tush Push will have a — very appropriate — sponsor this season

After the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to ban the Eagles’ signature play was rejected in May, the Tush Push lives to see another season. And now, the fan favorite is back with its own sponsor: DUDE Wipes.

The Eagles will kick off their partnership with the flushable wipes brand ahead of their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. From the outside looking in, the partnership seems very appropriate with both the play and the brand sharing one thing in common: a focus on the backside.

“It only feels right for DUDE Wipes to be the official sponsor of the Tush Push. The play, like DUDE Wipes, results in a clean conversion” said CMO and co-founder of DUDE Wipes Ryan Meegan in a press release. “We’re always looking for bold and unconventional ways to inject the brand into cultural conversations in a distinctly DUDE-ified way — and this partnership is a perfect fit.”

The collaboration includes product sampling at team hosted events, postgame radio spots highlighting the team’s successful plays, and collaborative social content throughout the season. This won’t be the first time DUDE Wipes, which became popular after the companies appearance on Shark Tank, has made its way into the world of sports — they sponsored the Cleveland Browns all-brown uniforms, and partnered with Auburn University and Tight End University.

Obviously, those jokes write themselves. And they will once again for the Tush Push.

The play, also known as the Brotherly Shove, is used in short-yardage situations and includes two players lining up behind or to the side of quarterback, Jalen Hurts, and quite literally pushing Hurts forward by the tush.

“DUDE Wipes has built one of the most successful and marketable brands in the industry by combining innovation, creativity, and humor,” said senior vice president of corporate partnerships for the Eagles, Brian Napoli, in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome DUDE Wipes as a partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and look forward to having fun with their brand, both on and off the field, this season.”

Where was this partnership when Jason Kelce needed it the most? Last year, the former Eagles center revealed he once had an “accident” during pregame warmups.