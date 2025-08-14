Eagles ranked sixth in the NFL with an $8.43 billion valuation by Sportico

The Eagles moved up two spots on Sportico’s annual rankings of the NFL’s most valuable teams, rising to sixth after the Super Bowl victory, according to the sports business website.

In December, owner Jeffery Lurie sold minority stakes in the Eagles to two investment groups at a valuation of $8.3 billion. In rankings released Wednesday, Sportico assessed the team’s value at $8.43 billion, a 25% increase from $6.75 billion in the 2024 rankings. Lurie purchased the team for $195 million in 1994.

The Dallas Cowboys are still the league’s most valuable franchise, with their value projected at $12.8 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, New England Patriots, and San Francisco 49ers.

The rankings take into account the value of the team’s real estate holdings (like Lincoln Financial Field, in the Eagles’ case), local and national revenue, and 3.13% stake in league properties like NFL RedZone and NFL Films, among other factors.

Sportico estimated the average NFL franchise value at $5.95 billion.

The Birds are assessing a potential stadium renovation or new stadium that could increase the team’s franchise value even further in the years to come.