Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to march in Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Vic Fangio will be returning home to march in another green parade — only this one’s not for the Eagles.

After taking the journey down Broad Street with the Eagles on Feb. 14, Fangio will next march in the Scranton St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, the St. Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County posted on Facebook.

“We are thrilled to announce that NEPA native and Defensive Coordinator of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Vic Fangio will be marching in this year’s parade,” the post read.

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator is a Northeast Pennsylvania native. Fangio was born in Dunmore, adjacent to Scranton, and attended East Stroudsburg University, and his desire to return to his home state played a big role in his decision to join the Eagles. Fangio started his coaching career at Dunmore High School, his alma mater, coaching linebackers in 1979 and then serving as defensive coordinator from 1980-1981.

Now, after over four decades of coaching, he returns to his hometown as a Super Bowl champion for the first time, and there’s certainly going to be a fair bit of Eagles green in the crowd. The parade is set to start at 11:45 a.m. and will run for approximately three-and-a-half hours, according to the parade FAQ.