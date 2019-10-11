--Charles Davis has not been surprised at all by the impressive play of Eagles running back Jordan Howard. In the Eagles’ last two games, Howard is averaging 5.3 yards per carry, has three rushing touchdowns and nine rushing first downs and seven double-digit-yard runs on 28 carries. “It’s not unexpected for me,’’ said Davis, the Fox Sports analyst, who will work Sunday’s Eagles-Vikings game with partner Kenny Albert. “I think what was a little unexpected was how little we saw him earlier. Obviously they drafted Miles Sanders for a reason. He had a great camp and I understood all of that. But Jordan is a very good player. There were some suggestions that he was going to be the new LeGarrette Blount for them. But he’s quicker than Blount. He runs with force behind his pads, but he’s going to make a few more people miss (than Blount could), even though that’s not a huge forte of his. He sees the hole and he goes. The last two games, he’s looked like the Jordan Howard I saw his first two years with the Bears. He looks like that back again.’’