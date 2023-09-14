Link copied to clipboard
Eagles’ D’Andre Swift races past the Vikings on a decisive TD drive
Swift has had a night to remember, scoring his first touchdown as an Eagle in his hometown.
D’Andre Swift, who has rushed for 170 yards on 25 carries against the Vikings, gets his first career touchdown as an Eagle.
The Philly native and product of St. Joseph’s Prep ran for a 2-yard touchdown, giving the Eagles a 34-21 lead over the Vikings in in the fourth quarter. Swift carried six times on the eight-play drive, ripping off one for 43 yards.