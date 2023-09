Eagles’ D’Andre Swift races past the Vikings on a decisive TD drive

Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift gains 11 yards for a first down in the third quarter playing against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA. Read more

D’Andre Swift, who has rushed for 170 yards on 25 carries against the Vikings, gets his first career touchdown as an Eagle.

The Philly native and product of St. Joseph’s Prep ran for a 2-yard touchdown, giving the Eagles a 34-21 lead over the Vikings in in the fourth quarter. Swift carried six times on the eight-play drive, ripping off one for 43 yards.