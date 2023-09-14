Link copied to clipboard
Eagles offense comes alive with Jalen Hurts’ 63-yard strike to DeVonta Smith
Smith has his second touchdown of the season after Hurts took a shot deep against the Vikings.
Jalen Hurts connected with receiver DeVonta Smith for a 63-yard touchdown, extending the Eagles’ lead to 27-7 against the Vikings.
The Eagles scored their second touchdown in as many minutes, with the touchdown on the third play of the drive. Smith leads all receivers with 123 yards in the third quarter.