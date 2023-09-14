Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles offense comes alive with Jalen Hurts’ 63-yard strike to DeVonta Smith

Smith has his second touchdown of the season after Hurts took a shot deep against the Vikings.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith makes a third-quarter catch and scores a touchdown past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith makes a third-quarter catch and scores a touchdown past Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Staff Reports
    Published 

Jalen Hurts connected with receiver DeVonta Smith for a 63-yard touchdown, extending the Eagles’ lead to 27-7 against the Vikings.

The Eagles scored their second touchdown in as many minutes, with the touchdown on the third play of the drive. Smith leads all receivers with 123 yards in the third quarter.