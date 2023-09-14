Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles retake a 10-7 lead as the running game comes alive with Jalen Hurts’ TD and a big dose of D’Andre Swift

Swift had 38 yards on seven carries in the Eagles' 16-play drive in which they dominated the line of scrimmage against the Vikings.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hands off the ball to running back D'Andre Swift at Lincoln Financial Field.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Staff Reports
The Eagles took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, after quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard touchdown off a sneak.

On the 16-play drive, 13 of them were running plays. D’Andre Swift had 38 yards on seven carries and also caught a pass.