Link copied to clipboard
Eagles retake a 10-7 lead as the running game comes alive with Jalen Hurts’ TD and a big dose of D’Andre Swift
Swift had 38 yards on seven carries in the Eagles' 16-play drive in which they dominated the line of scrimmage against the Vikings.
The Eagles took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings, after quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard touchdown off a sneak.
On the 16-play drive, 13 of them were running plays. D’Andre Swift had 38 yards on seven carries and also caught a pass.